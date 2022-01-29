FY2021 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

EURN opened at $8.38 on Friday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.