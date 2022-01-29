WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AGZD opened at $46.51 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.
