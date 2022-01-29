WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGZD opened at $46.51 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

