SMART Global Stock to Split on Wednesday, February 2nd (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares are going to split on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,303 shares of company stock worth $1,698,685 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

