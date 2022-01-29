Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

MX has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

MX stock opened at C$59.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.8200002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

