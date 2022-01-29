Scotiabank Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNW. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.45.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE:RNW opened at C$17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.