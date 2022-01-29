Scotiabank Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNW. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.45.
TSE:RNW opened at C$17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
