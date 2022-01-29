HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $236.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day moving average of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

