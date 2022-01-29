George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$167.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.43.

Shares of WN opened at C$138.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$150.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion and a PE ratio of 46.18.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 billion. Analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.9399994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72. Insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 in the last three months.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

