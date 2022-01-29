Macquarie Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Buy

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.83.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$22.53 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.