Macquarie Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Buy

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.83.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$22.53 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
