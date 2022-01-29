Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $14.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $531.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.54. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.