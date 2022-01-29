Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARE stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

