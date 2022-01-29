L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.10. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

