NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.57 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $159.80 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

