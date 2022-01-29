L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.67 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.