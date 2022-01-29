STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €43.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €43.50 ($49.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.33 ($57.20).

EPA:STM opened at €40.03 ($45.49) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.79 and a 200 day moving average of €39.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

