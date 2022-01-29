JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €23.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €23.60 ($26.82) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEC. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.09) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.70 ($25.80).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €24.24 ($27.55) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($41.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.55 and its 200 day moving average is €22.90.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.