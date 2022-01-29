Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Set at C$1.60 by National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) has been assigned a C$1.60 price objective by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

ADZN opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$133.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

