ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €33.00 ($37.50) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.00 ($44.32).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

