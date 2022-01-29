ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €33.00 ($37.50) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.00 ($44.32).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.