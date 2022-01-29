Adam Palser Purchases 25,000 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,854.83).

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.75. The stock has a market cap of £621.06 million and a P/E ratio of 57.29. NCC Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.70).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

NCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.52) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.62).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.