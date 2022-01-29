Adam Palser Purchases 25,000 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,854.83).
Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.75. The stock has a market cap of £621.06 million and a P/E ratio of 57.29. NCC Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.70).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.
