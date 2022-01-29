Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:INSW opened at $14.31 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

