Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Acquires £10,500 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Adam Vicary acquired 3,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($14,166.22).

Castings stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.78) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.07. Castings P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.15) price target on shares of Castings in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. started coverage on Castings in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.15) price objective on the stock.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

