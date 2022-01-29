Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Purchases £93,600 in Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £93,600 ($126,281.71).
LON:BOOK opened at GBX 316 ($4.26) on Friday. Literacy Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.61 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($4.26). The company has a market cap of £189.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.59.
Literacy Capital Company Profile
