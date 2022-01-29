Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Purchases £93,600 in Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £93,600 ($126,281.71).

LON:BOOK opened at GBX 316 ($4.26) on Friday. Literacy Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.61 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($4.26). The company has a market cap of £189.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.59.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

