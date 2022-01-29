Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) Insider Acquires £1,173.69 in Stock

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) insider Bruce Campbell acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £1,173.69 ($1,583.50).
LON SNG opened at GBX 203.60 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.74. The company has a market cap of £409.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. Synairgen plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.80 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43.
About Synairgen
