Research Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

MUR opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

