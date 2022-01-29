FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

