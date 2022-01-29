FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.76. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

