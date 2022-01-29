Comparing Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $743.39 million 4.63 $228.86 million $3.71 12.02 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million $2.41 17.16

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 41.32% 12.00% 1.52% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Iowa First Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

