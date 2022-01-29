$16.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce $16.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.04 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $69.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 billion to $69.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.50 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 72,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

