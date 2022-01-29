Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Up 3.4%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 2,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRO. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.