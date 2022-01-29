InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 1,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

