Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 5,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSJA. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $154,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 16.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $710,000.

