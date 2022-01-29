CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 0.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.73. 18,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 19,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

Get CHS alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 6.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.