Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading Down 3.4%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

About Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

