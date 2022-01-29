Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Shares Down 3.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 300 ($4.05). Approximately 1,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Yamana Gold from GBX 540 ($7.29) to GBX 560 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

