Karbo (KRB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $562.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00399827 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,335,915 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

