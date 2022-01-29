Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 2.4%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 963,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,200,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

