-$0.13 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BigCommerce by 1,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BigCommerce by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 1,350,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

