Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Head to Head Review

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.08 -$18.24 million N/A N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.86) -0.41

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -328.67% -102.72% -70.99% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.22% -126.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 983.74%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 742.70%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

