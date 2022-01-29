Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Down 4.3%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.48). Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.26. The stock has a market cap of £233.72 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

