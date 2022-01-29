Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.60 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.66). Approximately 116,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 203,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.65).

The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.89.

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Robert Lyne purchased 41,666 shares of Arix Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.20 ($67,457.10).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

