Dvision Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.21 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $205.43 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107216 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,296,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.