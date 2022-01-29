Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Buys £92,400 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,662.71).
Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 306.80 ($4.14). The stock had a trading volume of 978,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £788.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 376.75. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.16 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.33).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
