Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Buys £92,400 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,662.71).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 306.80 ($4.14). The stock had a trading volume of 978,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £788.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 376.75. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.16 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRST. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.00) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

