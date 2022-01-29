Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Sell

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

