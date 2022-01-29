Lithium Market Capitalization Hits $12.19 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,357,320 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

