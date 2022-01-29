RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $930,144.00

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $75.79 million and $930,144.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

