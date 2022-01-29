Vai (VAI) Hits Market Cap of $59.85 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $59.85 million and approximately $38,352.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

