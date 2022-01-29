$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $759.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 225,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

