Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce $72.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.60 million and the highest is $73.31 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of INSG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 1,097,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,376. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 92.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 241.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 293.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.