InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $127,600.14 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00252725 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007531 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.