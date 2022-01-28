Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to post $3.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 million. Calyxt reported sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year sales of $27.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $34.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLXT. Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 43,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,969. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

