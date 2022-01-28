Cryptex Finance (CTX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.80 Million

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.49 or 0.00022506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $21.80 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00107130 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

